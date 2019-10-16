Jeremy Wayne Linstrom, age 44, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. He was born Sept. 22, 1975 in Bangkok, Thailand. As a child, he was adopted by Jerry and Jeannie (Raymond) Linstrom. Jeremy graduated from Ludington High School in 1994 and went on to attend West Shore Community College. He received his associate’s degree from Grand Rapids Community College and he was four credits away from receiving his Bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University.
Jeremy was most recently employed by Snug Harbor in Pentwater, a job he really enjoyed. Jeremy had a big and infectious laugh that would brighten any room. He loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Arie’ell. Those lazy days with the family eating and laughing will be memories his family will always cherish. He was a huge sports fan. He enjoyed watching U of M and Lions football and he would often participate in fantasy football with his buddies. Jeremy enjoyed the outdoors. He loved to swim, kayak, fish and camp.
Jeremy will be greatly missed by his mother, Jeannie Linstrom of Ludington; his wife, Tricia Linstrom; his children, Adrienne (Nickolaus) Weber, Kaine Linstrom and Nathaniel Linstrom; his granddaughter, Arie’ell; his siblings, Jody (Jerry) Young, Jamie (Bob) Harvey, Janni Linstrom, Jonny Linstrom; and many nieces and nephews.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Linstrom.
A funeral will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church. Family will greet friends starting at 4 p.m. Jeremy will be laid to rest next to his father at Brookside Cemetery on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions in Jeremy’s memory may be directed to the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.