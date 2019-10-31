JoAnn Odean Hagan passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 27, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born on Aug. 18, 1931, to Armour and Beatrice (Beebe) Odean in Ludington, Michigan. She lived most of her life in Muskegon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hagan,and great-grandson, Julian Negele.
JoAnn is survived by her children, Michael (Jan) of Muskegon, Brenda of Ludington, and Dawn of Reno, Nevada; grandchildren, Karen, David, Kevin, Matthew, Zachary; and seven great-grandchildren.
Per her wishes, there will be no service and cremation has taken place. Anyone wishing to make a donation may make it to Temple Methodist Church or the Salvation Army.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ever Rest Funeral Home and Chapel, 1783 E. Keating Ave., Muskegon, MI 49442. Please visit www.everrestfuneralhomeandchapel.com to leave a message or memory for the Hagan family.