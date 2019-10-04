John Junior Quinn, age 95, of Ludington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Ludington Woods Assisted Living.
He was born Aug. 1, 1924 in Scottville to John E. and Bessie C. (Saxton) Quinn.
He graduated from Ludington High School and went on to enlist in the Army Air Corp, where he earned the title of Second LT.
John married the late Mae Lorraine Johnson on Feb. 10, 1945 at Biggs Army Air Base in Texas.
After his honorable discharge, John returned home and worked as a Switchman and Yard Conductor for the C&O Railroad for 40 years. He also worked for the Mason County Park Commission for 24 years and was Fifth Ward City Commissioner for six terms.
John was a member at Emanuel Lutheran Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed sailing, woodworking and square dancing.
Lorraine once told him that if he would go to one square dance lesson and he didn’t like it, he wouldn’t have to go again. He must have enjoyed it as he became a caller and started his own club in Hart called The Melody Mates Square Dance Club. He ended up being a square dance caller for more than 50 years.
John will be greatly missed by his three children, Kaye (Donald) Flickinger of Big Rapids, John (Joan) Quinn of Scottville, and Jim Quinn of Ludington; his eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Joan Quinn of Hart; brother-in-law, Walter Johnson of Ludington; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife of almost 70 years, three sisters, five brothers, and daughter-in-law, Julie Quinn.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Ludington at 11 a.m. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m., also at the church. John will be laid to rest next to his wife at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John’s memory may be made to Harbor Hospice or Emanuel Lutheran Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.