John Milton Gillies, age 84, of Ludington, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. He was born Sept. 30, 1935 in West Branch to John and Ruth (Gingell) Gillies Sr.
John graduated from West Branch High School in 1953. He went on to attend Bay City Junior College, where he received his associate’s degree.
John married Dolores Brownell on Sept. 24, 1955 in West Branch. Together they raised three children.
John worked for several years for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company before opening his own shop in Ludington. He moved his family to Ludington in 1971 and opened Good Year Auto Service Center of Ludington, where he sold auto repair, tires and appliances.
He went on to open the Auto Service Center of Manistee and Avenue Tire & Service in Ludington. John retired in 1999 but not before he was awarded the Regional Dealer of the Year and the National Midas Rookie of the Year.
John was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Midas Dealer Association, and a former Church Elder at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
In his earlier years, John played basketball and the trumpet, and he coached little league and T-ball. He loved to fish, loved his time on Ford Lake, and watching any Michigan sports team.
He traveled to many places with his wife and family. Some of his favorites were Branson, Pigeon Forge, Lake Cumberland, and the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. John valued family time, which included the many vacations and other events over the years.
John is survived by his wife, Dolores; his children, Chris (Mike) Boerema of Ludington, John (Tracy) Gillies III of Ludington, and Brian (Ronda Lilleberg) Gillies of Ludington; his grandchildren, John (Meghan) Gillies IV, Aaron (Joanie) Boerema, Hunter Gillies, and Camryn Gillies; his great-grandchildren, KateLynn, Clara, Harley, Brielle, and Lilly; and his sister, Judith Wintermute.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A funeral will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. John will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church or Elara Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington; www.oakgroveludington.com.