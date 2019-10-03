Joseph “Ron” Koszegi, age 82, of Ludington, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his home.
He was born April 24, 1937 in Detroit to Joseph and Mary Lu Ella (Tysinger) Koszegi. Ron graduated from Dearborn High School in 1955.
He married Mary Lou Horvath on May 1, 1959 in Howell, Mich. Together they raised five children.
Ron worked as an Auditor for AAA for 30 years.
Ron loved the outdoors and he participated in many outdoor activities. Some of his favorites were sailing, fishing, hunting, camping, hiking and gardening.
He also enjoyed golfing and was a member at the Inverness Country Club and Lincoln Hills Golf Club. He was an active member in the Chelsea Lions Club.
Ron was a collector. He especially enjoyed collecting decoys, lures and lanterns.
Ron will be greatly missed by his wife of 60 years, Mary Lou; his five children, Jodie Crawford of Bellville, Paul (Missy) of Cheboygan, Laura of Canton, Andrew of Hobart, Ind., and Joseph “Joe” of Whitmore Lake; his nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his brother, Bryan (Mary).
Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. A funeral will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at 2 p.m., also at the funeral home. Ron will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington.
Memorial contributions in Ron’s name may be directed to the Salvation Army or the Humane Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.