Joseph “Ron” Koszegi, age 82, of Ludington passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. A visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. A funeral will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. also at the funeral home. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Ludington, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 85%
- Feels Like: 56°
- Heat Index: 57°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 56°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:44:37 AM
- Sunset: 07:25:27 PM
- Dew Point: 53°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tomorrow
Showers early becoming less numerous later in the day. High 61F. SE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ENE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 8mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 8mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 9mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 9mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 9mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 8mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 8mph
Precip: 30% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 8mph
Precip: 31% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 9mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: E @ 8mph
Precip: 47% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Find Your Next Vehicle
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
News & More In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.