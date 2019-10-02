Joseph “Ron” Koszegi, age 82, of Ludington passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. A visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. A funeral will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. also at the funeral home. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

