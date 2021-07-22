Judith Ann Posner, 68, of Fountain, passed away on July 20, 2021.
Judi Gianformaggio was born on Jan. 29, 1953, in Ferndale, the daughter of Vito and Phyllis Gianformaggio. She graduated from Henry Ford High School in Detroit with the class of 1971 then attended Oakland Community College and Madonna University. On Dec.29, 1972, she married Amel Posner. Together they raised two children, Renee and Amel IV.
Judi was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville. She enjoyed gardening, quilting for World Relief, attending bible study, bird watching and spending time with her family. Judi had a love for animals, especially her dog Coco.
Judi will be fondly remembered for her faith in God, her sense of humor, generosity and her big heart. Her love left a mark on all of our hearts.
Judi is survived by her husband of 48 years Amel Posner; children Renee (Eric) Rudover and Amel IV; grandchildren Joshua, Madison and Ava Rudover and Amel Posner V; mother Phyllis Calnon; and, siblings William Dempsey and Darlene (James) Teasley.
Judi was preceded in death by her father Vito Gianformaggio, sister Carmela Andrews and stepfather James Calnon.
A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church or to Hospice of Michigan.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.