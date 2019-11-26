Judy Ellen Routh was born Aug. 14, 1953 in Hillman, Michigan to Louella Magnuson and Paul Babcock, Sr.
Judy was the shift manager at Little Ceasars of Ludington. She enjoyed doing word search, crocheting, playing Mario on her DS, and playing dice and cards.
Judy is survived by her daughters, Jamey (John) and Julie (Steve); son, Michael Routh; siblings, Paul (Rhonda) Babcock, Bruce (Donna) Genia, and Violet (Dave) Sexton; grandchildren, Cheyennet (Noah) Allain, Catlin Austin, Kaylynn and Lilly Joynes, and Brook and John Austin; and great-grandchildren, Braxton Allain and Hunter Danielson.
Judy was preceded in death by father, Paul Babcock, Jr.; mother, Louella Magnuson; and brother, Roger Genia.
Funeral services will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, 2019 at Riverton Town Hall, 2122 W. Hawley Road.
Memorial contributions to the family would be appreciated.