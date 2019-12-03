Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.