Kathren “Kathi” Kirkpatrick passed into the arms of Jesus, Jan. 1, 2020.
Kathi fought a hard battle with cancer. In her husband’s arms, a last kiss, she smiled and went home.
Kathi leaves behind her husband, Jim; her two sons Steven and Eric Nelson of Ludington; two step-sons, James and Jason Kirkpatrick; and grandchildren; one sister, Cheryl (Miller) Slack and her husband John of Alma. Kathi always had a smile, always put others first. Kathi will be missed her by those who knew her and loved her.