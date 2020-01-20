Today

Partly cloudy skies. High 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.