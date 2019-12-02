Kurtis K. Malzahn, age 50, of Scottville, passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. A funeral will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Visitation will also be held on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Donations are accepted through the funeral home website, www.OakGroveLudington.com. A full obituary will run later. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
