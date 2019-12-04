Kurtis K. Malzahn, age 50, of Scottville, passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Kurtis was born on April 25, 1969 in Pontiac, the son of Loren and Marilyn Malzahn. He graduated from McBain High School, class of 1987, and attended Lake Superior State University and Ferris State University. Kurtis married Tami Shafer on May 20, 1995, at St. Ann’s Church in Cadillac.
Kurtis was the Superintendent of the Water Treatment Plant for the City of Ludington. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions. He also loved the Michigan Wolverines along with his son, much to the disapproval of his wife and daughter, who are avid Michigan State fans. Kurtis loved his family dearly and loved everything to do with barns and tractors. He loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. Kurtis was a dedicated worker and loved his job and working with his co-workers. He was a devoted public servant, keeping the public water supply system and drinking water safe for the surrounding area.
Kurtis is survived by his loving wife, Tami Malzahn; children, Quentin and Kami; parents, Loren and Marilyn Malzahn; sisters, Tina (Joe Robinson) Malzahn, Amy (Duane) Eling and Carrie (Chad) Nedo; nieces, Kalyn Bazuin and Mia Shafer; nephews, Trey Bazuin, Brett and Max Eling, Emmit and Henrik Nedo, and Sam and Joseph Shafer; brother-in-law, Matthew (Melissa) Shafer; and sister-in-law, Cindy (Jeff) Branch.
Kurtis was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Gladys Malzahn, and Elmer and Angeline Gwisdalla; and his aunt, Chris Gwisdalla.
A funeral will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Visitation will also be held on Thursday, Dec. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Donations are accepted through the funeral home website, www.OakGroveLudington.com. You may also share your fond memoires and photos of Kurtis on the website.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.