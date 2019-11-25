Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WINDS...SOUTHWEST BECOMING WESTERLY, SUSTAINED AT 35 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WAVES...GREATER THAN 10 FEET POSSIBLE. * IMPACTS...SIGNIFICANT EROSION OF BEACHES AND DUNES, INUNDATION OF LOW-LYING AREAS ALONG THE LAKESHORE AND IN RIVER MOUTHS, AND CONSIDERABLE BEACH DEBRIS ARE POSSIBLE. THIS STORM MAY BE STRONGER THAN ANY OTHER STORM SO FAR THIS FALL. CONFIDENCE IS HIGHEST IN IMPACTS FROM WHITEHALL SOUTHWARD AT THIS TIME. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR LAKESHORE FLOODING ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP. RESIDENTS ON OR NEAR THE SHORE SHOULD TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT PROPERTY...AND LISTEN FOR LATER STATEMENTS OR WARNINGS. &&