Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... HAZARDOUS WEATHER... * LOW TEMPERATURES OF 30 TO 35 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED AWAY FROM THE LAKESHORE IMPACTS... * FROST IS EXPECTED WITH EVEN SOME FREEZING CONDITIONS POSSIBLE IN THE EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE LAKESHORE COUNTIES. * LATE-SEASON CROPS NOT HARVESTED PRIOR TO FRIDAY MORNING MAY BE DAMAGED OR KILLED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... * A FROST ADVISORY IS ISSUED WHEN FROST IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP DURING THE GROWING SEASON. THOSE WITH AGRICULTURAL INTERESTS IN THE ADVISED AREA ARE ADVISED TO HARVEST OR PROTECT TENDER VEGETATION. ALSO...POTTED PLANTS NORMALLY LEFT OUTDOORS SHOULD BE COVERED OR BROUGHT INSIDE AWAY FROM THE COLD. &&