Lynda Elizabeth Plumpton, 71, of Baldwin, went to be with her Lord on Oct. 13, 2019.
She was born Oct. 25, 1947, in Ludington, to Alfred and Eula Brickley. Lynda spent her early years between Michigan and California, where she met her first husband.
She met James Plumpton in 1991, and they were married April 16, 1995.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Arthur “Mickey” Brickley; “second mom,” Arleth Brickley; sisters, Jerry Agular and Julie Sanders; son-in-law, David Smith; step-son, James Plumpton; and great-grandson, Gabriel.
Surviving are her husband, James; her children, Butch (Terri) Del Tour, Arleth “Jean” (Brody) Smith, John (Michelle) DelTour, Michael (Robin) DelTour, Matt (Jillian) DelTour, Tamara Plumpton and Kenny Plumpton; siblings, Nancy (Wade) Kimes, David Agular, Linda Gillis, Paul Sorenson, Mike Sorenson, and Jerry Hunter; 31 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Lynda’s honor, later next spring.