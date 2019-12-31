Marilyn Kay (Baker) Simms, age 79, peacefully passed away at her home in Fort Myers, Florida, on Dec. 26, 2019, to be with her heavenly father.
She is survived by her husband of more than 60 years, Kenneth L. Simms; three sons, Brian (Kim), Gary (Lisa) and Todd (Jill); four grandchildren, Ashley (Katie) Simms, Kassandra (Brian) Killebrew, Conner and Chloe Simms; one great-grandchild, Maddox Killebrew.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Drucilla Baker. She was also loved and will be missed by her sister, Barbara (Bill) Start and their families.
Marilyn was born in Muskegon, graduated from Pentwater High School in 1958, and attended Central Michigan University one year to take secretarial courses.
She was employed by the Michigan public school systems for more than 26 years until her retirement in 1998, serving as administrative secretary in Hart, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer and Comstock Park schools.
Marilyn and Ken were married Sept. 12, 1959, at the Centenary Methodist Church in Pentwater.
Marilyn was a loving, devoted and unselfish wife and mother while raising her three sons. She was active in many of her children’s activities, including Cub Scout den mother and Sunday school teacher.
She loved arts and crafts, and was an accomplished seamstress.
Marilyn and Ken retired to Ludington in 1998 where a celebration of her life will be held this coming spring.