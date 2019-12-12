Marilyn R. Reeves, age 73, of Shelby, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility in Hart. She was born Sept. 8, 1946, in Lansing to Wendell and Betty (Young) Clark.
Marilyn moved to Shelby during her junior high years and graduated from Shelby High School. She lived in Des Moines, Iowa, from 1971 to 1993 when she returned to the Shelby area.
Marilyn was a certified nurse’s assistant doing in-home care most of her career. She enjoyed playing cards and going on trips to the casino. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Reeves in 1999.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Lynann (Danny) Ruggero; grandsons, Tanner Hartman, Lucas Ruggero and Trenton Ruggero; and her brother, Doug (Carol) Clark; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Dennis Griffis and her brother, Brian Clark.
A graveside service will be held at Mears Cemetery in the spring or early summer. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home in Shelby.