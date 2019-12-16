My beautiful angel got her wings.
MarLana Brennan of Chidester, Arkansas was called home Nov. 10, 2019. Born Feb. 17, 1974, she went to Ludington High School, graduating with the class of 1992.
In 1995, MarLana gave life to her son Joshua Davis. She was the best mom a boy could have. They moved to Arkansas when he was just a baby, and she taught him to hunt, fish, camp and ride a motorcycle.
MarLana was the owner/operator of Salon 1251 in Camden, Arkansas. She will be surely missed for her hairstyling skills and the smiles she had for every client and friend.
MarLana is survived by her son Josh of Malvern, Arkansas; mother Sherral and Leonard Rodriguez of Hudsonville; father, John Brennan of New Era; brothers Mandell Brennan of Pierson and Morgan Brennan of Hudsonville; grandmother Judy Granger of Ludington; and numerous aunts, uncle’s, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation has taken place and a service has been held in Arkansas. There will be an announcement in the spring for a memorial service so that Michigan friends and family can say good-bye.
You will be greatly missed my beautiful angel.