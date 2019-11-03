Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.