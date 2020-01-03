Mary Louise Case, 90, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at home. She was born May 19, 1929, in Ludington, the daughter of Richard and Hilda (Knudsen) Mortensen.
Mary retired from Giantway, in Ludington, where she had worked as a clerk for many years. In her spare time, Mary enjoyed crocheting, solving puzzles and drawing.
She was also an avid reader and liked going to yard sales. Most of all, Mary loved spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her children, Billie (Tim) Anderson of Ludington, Dawn (Richard) Coleman of Ludington, Sheree Nicholson of Ludington, and Cory (Cheryl) Case of Ludington; eight grandchildren, Craig (Sandy) Coleman, Jill (George) Peterson, Kathy (Monty) Ashton, Todd (Sara) Coleman, Michael (Brooke) Anderson, Lance (Tiffany) Case, Haley (Garrett) Yax and Jamie Nicholson; 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way; one great-great-grandson; her sisters, Helen Larson and Alyce Bryant; her brother, Wayne (Jeanie) Mortensen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
On Dec. 3, 1949, in Ludington, Mary married Willard A. Case, who preceded her in death in 2001. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Leslie Mortensen; an infant grandson; and an infant great-grandson.
Memorial services will be conducted at noon on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 1212 Monona Drive, Ludington, with Pastor Gary Ridley officiating.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington, is in charge of arrangements; www.beaconfh.com.