Palmer “Martin” Page, age 83, of Ludington, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. He was born April 26, 1936 in Memphis, Tennessee to Henry and Harriet (Martin) Page.
Martin graduated from Elmhurst High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1953. He went on to attend College of the Pacific, where he received his Bachelors of Arts.
Martin played football in college with his friend and roommate, NFL quarterback and coach, Tom Flores.
Martin drove a cab in Chicago while attending Northwestern University before moving to Ludington in 1963. He worked at Howell Wire, where he met his wife Helen.
They were married Sept. 7, 1963. They operated the Party Line Delicatessen and later Ludington Charter Fishing Inc. His biggest client was Arnold Palmer.
Later in life, he worked for Urka Auto driving dealer trade cars. He drove more than 1 million miles during that career.
Martin loved spending time with his wife, Helen, of 56 years.
Martin rooted for the Detroit Tigers and Lions, and he was a big NASCAR fan as well.
Martin was a member of the Jaycees and he was the longest sitting member of the Ludington Area Planning Commission.
Martin is survived by his wife, Helen; his children, Michael (Vickie) Page of Ludington, Brian (Carrie) Page of Grand Rapids, and his daughter, Pam Bryant of Indianapolis; his grandchildren, Tyler (Melanie) Page, Brandon Page, Steven Northup-Smith, Whitney Hill, Kelly Hill, and Kylie Smith; and his great-grandchildren, Weston and Nash Foor.
Martin was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Derek Johnson.
A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington.
