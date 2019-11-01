Palmer “Martin” Page, age 83, of Ludington passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
