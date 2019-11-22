Pamela Sue (Moberg) Petersen, age 60, passed into the loving arms of her loving Lord and Savior, at her Victory Township home on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. She was born Oct. 31, 1959, the daughter of Mildred and Arthur Moberg.
She attended Ludington Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1977.
She married the late Craig Petersen on Aug. 22, 1987.
She was employed by Friends Who Care, a career that gave her satisfaction and suited her compassionate nature.
Pam enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening and camping. Nothing made her happier than having a barbeque with friends and family. In her younger years, she and her father spent time together working on cars and she was especially proud of a vintage Corvette she once had. She was known for her love of children, animals and music. Outgoing and kind, her memory will be carried in a special place in the hearts of those who knew her.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mildred Moberg; sister, Karen Moberg; and Pam’s ex-husband Craig Petersen.
She is survived by her brother, Gary (Kathy Erzen) Moberg; her nephew, Isaac Moberg and his family; sister, Jackie (Dan) Durand, Jackie’s sons, Jeffery R. and James E. Desmond; siblings, Tina Passmore, Robin Passmore and Roger Koster. She is also survived by numerous cousins, friends and her special friends, Michael and Leah Appledorn and their family.
Services will be held Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Ludington, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Pam’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.