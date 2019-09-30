Pastor Daniel Richard Rader, age 73, of Yuma, Arizona, formerly of Ludington, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with visitation starting at noon. Visitation will also be held on Friday, Oct. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lakeshore Animal Friends. An obituary will run at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.