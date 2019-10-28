Patricia J. Taylor, age 84, of Walhalla, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. A memorial service will be held Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 3 p.m. A full obituary will appear in the next edition. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.