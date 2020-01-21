Patricia Lee (DeMeester) Trowbridge, age 63 , passed away on Jan. 20, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond DeMeester; brother Steven DeMeester and daughter Katherine Trowbridge. Patricia is survived by her husband of 43 years, Gregory Trowbridge; sons David (Valerie) Trowbridge and Brian Trowbridge; granddaughters Sylvia (11), Veda (10) and Guinevere (8) Trowbridge; grandson D. Havelock Trowbridge (4); mother, Violet DeMeester; brother, Allen (Suanne) DeMeester; foreign exchange sister, Ria van Sonnen; several nieces and nephews, extended family and many wonderful friends.
Patricia was raised in Ludington where she spent a lot of time helping her parents at their bowling alley. She was a graduate of Ludington High School and then attended West Shore Community College and earned an associate degree in early childhood education in 1976. She met her husband of 43 years, Gregory, while she was a patient at the University of Michigan Hospital, where he worked as a nurse. They got married in August 1976. Following marriage, she worked to support her husband through medical school. The couple welcomed their first son, David, and daughter, Katherine, while they were living in Saginaw. Their second son, Brian, was born in Grand Rapids.
Patricia adored being a mom and was very involved in her son’s schools. She was always willing to help with school functions and some of her favorite memories were when she was a “swim team mom.” She also taught Sunday School at First Park Congregational Church for many years. Even after her own children were grown, Pat continued to be an active volunteer within the community offering hours and hours of service to her church’s monthly Saturday morning community breakfast, food truck and numerous other events. She especially enjoyed the partnership the church shared with Palmer Elementary School and one of her favorite nights of the year was the school’s “Night of Giving” in December. Her most recent joy was her grandchildren. She loved them mightily and took huge pleasure in creating fun and lasting experiences for them. She will be dearly missed by many, including her close knit group of friends often called “The Goddesses.” She was a dear friend, a wonderful daughter, a loving mother, a giving grandmother, and an adoring wife.
Family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at O’Brien Eggebeen Gerst Chapel, 3980 Cascade Road SE, Grand Rapids. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. at First Park Congregational Church, 10 East Park Place NE, Grand Rapids, Rev. Maurice Fetty officiating, with visitation one hour prior. Memorial contributions can be made in Patricia’s name to VHL Alliance, 2001 Beacon Street, Suite 208, Boston, MA 02135, www.vhl.org