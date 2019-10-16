Patricia Shaw Johnson, former Ludington resident, died at the Faith Presbyterian Hospice in Dallas, Texas, on Oct. 10 surrounded by family and her beloved husband, Larry.
Patricia was born in Ludington, May 12, 1933, the first child of Robert and Cecelia Shaw. She grew up in Hamlin living next door to her cherished aunt, Jane Yost. Patricia was an early reader as a child and spent many a summer afternoon sitting in an apple tree with a book. Patricia was valedictorian of the class of 1950 at Ludington High School. Her valedictory was on the topic of racial tolerance.
Patricia attended Northwest Institute of Medical Technology in Minneapolis and worked at Hackley Hospital in Muskegon until her marriage to William Wenger in 1953. Patricia and William raised five children living in Ludington where she founded a LaLeche League group in the ‘60’s providing support to breastfeeding mothers.
The Wenger family moved to Fairfax, Virginia, in 1974 and later to Half Moon Bay, California, and to Plano, Texas, where the Wengers divorced and Patricia has resided for more than 35 years.
Patricia married Larry Johnson in 1987 and they shared many trips throughout the country often to visit the homes of her and Larry’s families. She will be missed by the many friends they shared through their service to the recovery movement. Patricia celebrated 35 years of sobriety this year.
Taking her role as family matriarch seriously, Patricia was available to family for supportive phone calls, she sent hundreds of greeting cards, attended family celebrations and stepped in as caregiver when needed.
Patricia enjoyed competitive games from hangman to Scrabble. She was an avid duplicate bridge player in earlier years but she could also be fully engaged when playing cribbage with her brothers or teaching her grandchildren how to play crazy eights. A woman of her times, Patricia maintained family connections using online games, video apps and texting.
Patricia was preceded in death by her brothers, Timothy Shaw, who died as a toddler, and Thomas C. Shaw of Harbor Springs.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Larry; her children Jane (Jodi Kaufman) Wenger of Berkeley, California, Kristine (Joe) Wagner of Lake Havasu, Arizona, Bob (Karen) Wenger of Fairfax, Virginia, Betsy (Gene) Jensen of Powell, Wyoming, William Shaw Wenger of Los Angeles, and her stepchildren J.R. (Shelly) Johnson of Richardson, Texas, and Stacy (Jeremy) Byrd of Lewisville, Texas. She also leaves her sister, Susan Shaw of Seattle, Washington, and her brother Sidney (Mary) Shaw of Muskegon, as well as grandchildren Warren Lindsey III of New York City, Matthew (Jennifer) Lindsey of University City, Missouri, Emily (Pol) Aguirre of Springfield, Virginia, Ben Wenger of Sunny Side, Georgia, Serah (Gabe Woytek) Mead of Moab, Utah, Kenneth Shaw Wenger and U.S. Marine Cpl. William T. Wenger both of Los Angeles, Ava Lee and Kay Lee Byrd of Lewisville, Texas, and Andon and Anaissa Johnson of Richardson, Texas. She also is survived by her nieces Anne Cecelia Wilson, Gwen Patricia Wilson, Cecelia Catherine Shaw, Stephanie Jones, Jennifer Carrier, Megan Love and her nephews, Jacob Sidney Shaw, Peter Shaw, Robert Shaw, and Thomas Shaw. Patricia also leaves four precious great-grandchildren Willian, Christopher and Katherine Lindsey and Verdell Mead.
Patricia requested no funeral service be held, her body was donated to the Medical School at the University of Texas. Her family will be celebrating her life at a gathering at Willow Creek Park in Plano, Texas, on Nov. 2.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Faith Presbyterian Hospice for their loving care to Patricia and their support that allowed each of her children to spend time with her in her last days.