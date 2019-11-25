Patrick M. Broderick, age 80, of Manistee, Michigan, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
He was born Jan. 5, 1939 in Dearborn, Michigan, the son of the late Patrick P. and Helen (Mikich) Broderick. Patrick married Ellie Dufon on July 12, 1984 in Dearborn, Michigan.
He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Michigan State University and was employed with the Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, Michigan for 33.5 years, retiring in 1996.
They moved to Manistee after his retirement. He was a loyal Michigan State fan. During his retirement, Patrick and Ellie enjoyed traveling together and wintering in Texas then Florida.
He was a member and past president of the Custom-Classic Car Club, an avid Mustang car collector and a member of the Knights of Columbus Pere Marquette Council No. 1492 of Ludington, and a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church of Free Soil, where he was a past president of the St. John Cantius Parish Council. Surviving are his loving wife of 35 years, Ellie (Dufon) Broderick of Manistee; his special son, his cat, Henry; his children, Michael (Sue) Broderick of Dearborn, Kimberly (James) Mosca of Sault Ste Marie, and Jacqueline Broderick (Jeff Schroeder) of Sault Ste Marie; his grandchildren, Patrick (Kellie) Broderick, Elizabeth Broderick, Rudy Mosca, Ashley Mosca, Jeffrey Schroeder; his step-children, John (Wendy) Morong, Lynda (David) Papes, Michele (Steve) Patera, Lisa (Tony) Greco, and Rich (Susan) Morong; step-grandchildren, Stefanie Morong, Jonathan Morong, Michael (Sarah) Papes, Justin (Kerri) Papes, Nathan Papes, Shelby Papes, Lisa (Dan) Knapp, Matt Patera, Mark Patera, Ryan Karash, Jennifer Vaillancourt, Heather Morong, and Holly Morong; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick P. and Helen (Mikich) Broderick, and by his brother, John W. Broderick.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in Free Soil, with the Rev. Daniel DePew celebrant. Burial will follow at St. John Cantius Church Cemetery.
Relatives and friends will pray the Rosary on Monday evening at 7 p.m. at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee, where the family will receive friends on Monday evening from 5 to 8 p.m.
A memorial will be established in Patrick’s name for the American Heart Association.
Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.