Philip Garey Lindt, of Fountain, known locally as “The Candy Man”, passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2020. He was 86 years old.
Born Jan. 17, 1933, Philip grew up in Berrien Springs where he settled and raised a family until retirement. He served his country in the U.S. Army, stateside during the Korean War. During that time, he married Delores Schultz of Baroda. They married in 1954 and celebrated 65 years of marriage back in October 2019. Philip took over the Lindt Insurance Agency from his father after leaving the service. When he retired, Philip and Delores moved to Fountain where they have spent the past 30 years enjoying Ford Lake.
Philip is survived by his wife, Delores Lindt; children, John Lindt, Tom (Ruthann) Lindt, Brian Lindt and Kathy (Dawn Bublitz) Lindt; grandchildren, Katie (Mike) Witkowski, Kathy Sue (Chris) Hass, Cody (Gena) Lindt, Evan Bublitz, and Hank Bublitz; great-grandchildren, Natalie and Joel Witkowski, and Hanley Hass.
Philip was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Wahnetta Lindt, and his brother, Charles Lindt.
A celebration of Phil’s life will take place at Custer VFW on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at 1 p.m., with visitation starting at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Custer VFW, Fountain Fire Department, or Citizen Sportsmen’s Club of Fountain.
