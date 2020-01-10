Today

Windy early. Snow showers, especially in the morning. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 31F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Periods of snow along with gusty winds at times, especially in the evening. Significant blowing and drifting snow. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy. High around 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.