On Jan. 8, 2020, Rev. Robert “Bob” E. Beyer passed away peacefully at his home in Ludington.
Born Jan. 14, 1942 in Detroit, Bob was a lifelong learner who committed himself to connecting with, understanding and appreciating humanity. His kind, lighthearted and joyous personality was infectious to all those around him, and will be sorely missed by friends, family, and those yet to become friends. “Smile!” he would say. “Why not try to be happy?”
Bob was a true Northern Michigan spirit; he enjoyed sailing, cross-country skiing, cooking and being around his garden and home near Lake Michigan. The Brown Trout of the Au Sable, Manistee and Pere Marquette River systems can finally rest safe from Bob’s fly lures.
May his legacy be a blessing to us — “möge seine erinnerung ein segen sein.”
Bob is survived by wife Angelika H. Beyer (née Ebert), sister Professor Marilyn Beyer, brother Rev. Charles Beyer; his three daughters: Tanya Beyer (Kurt Burmeister), Katina Beyer Atwell (DJ Hammingh) and Lara (Lt. Col. Tony) Vacha, as well as his 10 grandchildren who adored him greatly.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life, July 11, 2020 at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan or Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
“I choose to live my life experiencing fully in each moment all that I create: infinite love, total health, unlimited joy and perfect peace.” — Bob Beyer
Please share your fond memories and photos of Bob at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.