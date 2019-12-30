Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GRAND RAPIDS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR RAPID RISES FOR... KENT COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN... GRATIOT COUNTY IN CENTRAL MICHIGAN... IONIA COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MICHIGAN... CLINTON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MICHIGAN... LAKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN... MUSKEGON COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN... OCEANA COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN... MECOSTA COUNTY IN CENTRAL MICHIGAN... MONTCALM COUNTY IN CENTRAL MICHIGAN... OTTAWA COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN... NEWAYGO COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN... ISABELLA COUNTY IN CENTRAL MICHIGAN... CLARE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MICHIGAN... OSCEOLA COUNTY IN CENTRAL MICHIGAN... MASON COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN... * UNTIL 1245 PM EST TUESDAY. * AT 450 PM EST, STREAMS AND CREEKS ARE STILL RISING ACROSS THE AREA AS A RESULT OF THE EARLIER HEAVY RAINFALL. THIS INCLUDES THE MACATAWA RIVER IN ZEELAND, BUCK AND PLASTER CREEKS IN KENT COUNTY, ALONG WITH BEAR CREEK IN MUSKEGON COUNTY. MINOR FLOODING IS EXPECTED THROUGH TONIGHT. WATER LEVELS ON THE STREAMS AND CREEKS WILL LIKELY CREST OR START TO TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY. SCATTERED REPORTS OF WATER OVER ROADWAYS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM ACROSS THE AREA. NO SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL RUNOFF IS FORECASTED OVER THE NEXT 24 TO 48 HOURS. THE MAIN STEM RIVERS WILL CONTINUE TO RISE OVER THE COMING DAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&