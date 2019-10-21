Richard Ellis Butler of Grand Rapids (formerly of Ludington), age 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. He was born to Ellis and Beatrice (Malliat) Butler on July 18, 1934, in Chicago. Richard grew up in Ludington. After graduating from Ludington High School, he married Delphine Kozlowski.
Richard started his lifelong career working for C&O Railroad on the Ludington Car Ferries. He transferred to Grand Rapids where he worked as a train conductor, yardmaster and trainmaster. Richard retired from CSX Railroad after 40-plus years of service. He enjoyed 63 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Delphine. After raising 4 children, Richard and Delphine enjoyed traveling and cherishing time with family.
Richard is survived by his loving children, Ken (Cheri) Butler, Sue (Rick) Mann, Carol Butler, and Dennis Butler; six adored grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother, James (Tina) Butler.
He was preceded in death by his wife Delphine, and grandson Jacob Butler.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion and Faith Hospice for their care and compassion towards Richard and family.
There will be a time of visitation from 10 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, 4865 11 Mile Rd NE, Rockford, MI 49341. The Mass of Christian Burial for Richard will be celebrated at 11 a.m. following visitation. Fr. Andrew Ayers will be presiding. Those wishing to offer expressions of sympathy may make a memorial contribution to the Our Lady of Consolation Education Fund, 4865 11 Mile Rd NE, Rockford, MI 49341.