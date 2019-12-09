Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 14F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tomorrow

On and off snow showers early. Peeks of sunshine later. High 16F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%.