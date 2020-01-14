Sandra Lehtola (née Wigren) died peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 surrounded by family in at the age of 77.
Sandra is survived by her children, Loretta (Warren Hissa) Kanouse and Cindy (K.C. Carter) Allen; sister, Teresa (Paul) Rasmussen; grandchildren Jesse (Rachel) Shaw, Cale (Amy) Kanouse, Jorden (Maziar) Rashidi, and Andrea Allen; and her four great-grandchildren She is preceded in death by husband Roy Kanouse, parents George and Marcella Wigren, and sister Judy Gilbert.
Sandra was born on July 30, 1942, in Manistee to George and Marcella Wigren. She graduated from Ludington High School in 1960. She married Roy Kanouse in 1963. Sandra loved going for walks and was an avid golfer. She also enjoyed playing trivia every Thursday. Sandra was known for her sense of humor, generosity and friendliness and was loved by her nephews, extended family and countless friends.
Sandra was an accomplished artist focusing in oil paintings and charcoal portraits. She was a lifelong member of Saint John’s Lutheran Church, and a longtime member of the Beta Sigma Fi Sorority. She often volunteered for different events in the community.
A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ludington, with lunch to follow. Pete Engblade will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sandy’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Silver Lining Fund at The Valley View Hospital Foundation, PO Box 1970, Glenwood Springs CO, 81602. The family would like to thank Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home for their comfort, warmth and friendliness at such a difficult time.