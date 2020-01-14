Today

Occasional snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.