Sharron Ann Fugere Alviar, 73, of Ludington, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born Dec. 6, 1946, in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Charles and Louise (Louiselle) Wexstaff.
Sharron was a registered nurse, working as a traveling nurse for In Home Health in Ludington for many years, and later at Baywood Nursing Home in Ludington, Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington, and at Knollview Manor in Muskegon until her retirement.
In her spare time, Sharron enjoyed shopping, especially on QVC and HSN. She also enjoyed collecting anything made from crystal. An animal lover, Sharron cherished her cats. Most of all, Sharron loved spending time with her family and friends.
Sharron is survived by her children, Scott (Patricia) Fugere of Scottville and Kandi Fugere of Ludington; three grandchildren, Kaylynn Hanna, Daniel Fugere and Kadin Fugere; three great- grandchildren, Faith Cole, Nileia Hanna and Ryder Hoffman; her sister, Charlene Miller of Ludington; and her nephew, James Ricklefs of Muskegon.
Sharron was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Val Wexstaff.
Memorial services will be conducted at 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington, with Pastor Ken Tabor officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mason County Mutts or a local animal charity of one’s choice.
