Today

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds in the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Windy with showers early becoming a steady rain late. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.