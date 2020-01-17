Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW WILL OVERSPREAD THE AREA THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE THROUGH THE NIGHT. THE SNOW WILL BE HEAVY AT TIMES. LULLS IN THE SNOW ARE EXPECTED ON SATURDAY. TOTAL SNOWFALL BY SATURDAY EVENING WILL BE IN THE 5 TO 8 INCH RANGE. LAKE EFFECT SNOW WILL DEVELOP SATURDAY EVENING AND THIS WILL BE COMBINED WITH WINDY CONDITIONS. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW ALONG WITH SLIPPERY ROADS ARE EXPECTED SATURDAY NIGHT. ADDITIONAL SNOWFALL SATURDAY NIGHT WILL BE ON THE ORDER OF 1 TO 4 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. SOME POWER OUTAGES WILL BE POSSIBLE DUE TO THE WINDS COMBINING WITH THE WEIGHT OF THE WET SNOW ON TREE LIMBS AND POWER LINES. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IS EXPECTED SATURDAY NIGHT WHICH WILL LIMIT VISIBILITY. AREA ROADS WILL QUICKLY ICE UP SATURDAY EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A HEAVY WET SNOW IS EXPECTED TONIGHT WITH INTERMITTENT SNOW ON SATURDAY. COLDER AIR POURS IN SATURDAY NIGHT WITH LAKE EFFECT SNOW INCREASING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. ALLOW FOR EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. PREPARE A EMERGENCY KIT FOR HOME IN CASE YOU LOSE POWER. &&