Today

Mainly sunny. High 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Snow showers before noon. Becoming partly cloudy later. High 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.