Tommy J. Teague, age 84, of Ludington passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. He was born Oct. 28, 1935, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to Samuel and Ruth (Brewer) Teague. Tommy graduated from Winston-Salem High School.
Tommy moved to Ludington from Big Pine Key Florida after Dwight Scott (Scotty) insisted he come work for him at Scotty’s Wren’s Roost. In 1974 he did just that, meeting his future wife, Sally. He also worked for Scotty as his head cook at the Town House and the Harbor House. Tommy went on to be head cook for the Lincoln Hills Golf Club until finally opening his own restaurant, Tommy T’s, which he ran for more than 10 years before semi-retiring.
Tommy was a long-time member of the Lincoln Hills Golf Club and Emanuel Lutheran Church. He loved to golf, ride his riding lawn mower and garden. He always grew the best flowers. He was a master tinkerer, and of course, he was head cook at any family function. His cooking was legendary. Tommy was a kind-hearted person who cared for everyone he knew.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of more than 30 years, Sally Teague; his children, Joey, James, Jeffrey, and Kevin Teague, Peggy Lohse, Carl Berggren (Debbie), Randy Rees (Pamela), Larry Rees (Kathy), Rena Killebrew (John), Patty Leafstrand (Tom), Doug Rees (Debbie); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by three siblings, Gertrude Dull, Jeanette Dull and Johnny Teague, his best friend.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions in Tommy’s name may be directed to Emanuel Lutheran Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com