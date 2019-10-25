Walter James Parnacott Jr., age 93, of Ludington, formerly of Detroit and St. Paul, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Oakview Medical Care Facility.
Walter was born on May 22, 1926, in Detroit, the son of Walter and Emma (Betcher) Parnacott Sr. Walter graduated from Detroit Public Schools and attended college. He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He married Mariam Emma Avedisian in June 1957 in Detroit. Walter worked for the University of Minnesota as a Public Safety Officer. When Walter and Mariam (a librarian) both retired from the university, they chose to make their home in beautiful Ludington.
Walter had many interests. He and Mariam enjoyed their many travels, and especially their winter months in Florida. At a younger age, he enjoyed playing the piano and accordion. No matter where he lived, Walter used his decorating touch to make their home very comfortable. He had a great interest in tending to his beautiful flowers. Daily Bible reading was also very important to him. He and Mariam loved spending time with family and friends, and that often meant a visit to a restaurant to enjoy good food and dessert. In the last few years, he liked maintaining a well-filled candy bowl full of truffles to share with others.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Emma; wife, Mariam Parnacott; his brother, William Parnacott; and sister, Florence Miller.
Walter has been laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington. He will be greatly missed by all.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.