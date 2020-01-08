Warren William Sibilla Sr., 83, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. He was born May 6, 1936, in Port Huron, the son of Raymond and Louise (Warren) Sibilla.
Warren served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1965. He was a lifelong entrepreneur working in sales in aeronautics, insurance and travel trailers, with a dream of selling chili dogs and french fries with malt vinegar. Warren was a very generous man, devoting much of his time to St. Simon Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the Lions Club, the Ludington Boat Club, and anyone who needed his help.
On Feb. 6, 1960, in Port Huron, Warren married Joan M. McKernan, who survives him. He is also survived by four children, Bill (Judy) Sibilla, Dr. Warren W. (Maureen) Sibilla Jr., Dawn (Steve) Leedham and Tim (Karen) Sibilla; his son-in-law, Bob Morden; 19 grandchildren; and 12 great- grandchildren.
Warren was preceded in death by: his parents; his daughter, Patti Morden; and his brother, Robert Sibilla.
Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at St. Simon Catholic Church, in Ludington, with Father Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. Interment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Port Huron in the spring. The family will receive friends Monday from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Simon Catholic Church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com