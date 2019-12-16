William White, age 89, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret White; brother, Joseph White; and sister, Velma Hopkins. He is survived by his daughters Kathleen Galvan (Charles Landis) and Lori (Tammie) White; son, William (Linda) White Jr.; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Pearl Ruba; brother, Robert White; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
William proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. A great part of his life was spent farming in Custer. He kept busy working in the yard, bird watching, working jigsaw puzzles and repairing small engines. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. His favorite remembered sayings were “one day at a time” and “okie dokie.” He was a parishioner of St. Therese of Lisieux in Wayland.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Kubiak-Cook Funeral Home, 312 N. Main Street, Wayland, MI 49348. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 128 Cedar St., Wayland, MI 49348, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers and in memory of William, contributions may be made to Faith Hospice. The family welcomes memories and messages in their guest book online at www.kubiakcook.com.