HAMLIN TWP. — Despite the temperature in the 40s and gusts from Lake Michigan buffeting the shore, hundreds of people flocked to the Ludington State Park this past Saturday.
Many of them attended the third annual Fall Celebration event Saturday afternoon, hosted by the Friends of Ludington State Park at the Lake Michigan beach house.
“It’s cool to see so many people come out to what was supposed to be a pretty crummy day,” remarked Jim Gallie, the Ludington State Park manager.
