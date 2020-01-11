The Ludington Police Department along with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Ludington men Thursday afternoon in connection with a 2017 case involving a woman that was 17-years-old at the time, according to a report at the Ludington Police Department.
Alex Christian Jobbins-Ortiz, 24, and Isaiah Samuel Pena, 20, were arraigned Friday, and each was charged on a felony count of surveilling an unclothed person.
The sentence for a conviction is not more than two years in prison or a fine of not more than $2,000, or both.
Pena and Jobbins-Oritz each were also charged with a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction.
Jobbins-Ortiz was arrested in 5900 block of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township by the Ludington Police Department. Deputies arrested the Pena in the 5700 block of West Johnson Road, also in Pere Marquette Township.
Bail for each of the men was $7,500, 10 percent. Both men each have a probable cause hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 22.