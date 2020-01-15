Two people entered pleas in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday before Judge Susan Kasley-Sniegowski.
Matthew Jason Case, 46, 926 E. Tinkham Ave., pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the sex offenders registration law. Two other counts of the same charge will be dismissed at his sentencing following his plea to one of the counts.
Dustin Allen Himes Jr., 25, Walkerville, pleaded guilty to unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle. Charges of larceny from a motor vehicle and larceny over $200 but less than $1,000 will be dismissed at sentencing upon him entering a plea.