A man who tried to strangle his girlfriend during an argument faces up to a year in jail after pleading guilty to attempted assault by strangulation and being a habitual offender, third offense.
Bernard Joe Bovee, 6590 E. Beech St., testified Tuesday before 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski that on Sept. 16 at a Sheridan Township location that the couple got into an argument and he attempted to strangle her.
In rendering comments, Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola said that the balance of the jail time left to be served is unconditional in the case. Guidelines in the case for sentencing are seven to 34 months.
Bovee was convicted in Mason County in 2002 for a second degree criminal sexual conduct charge and a CSC in the fourth degree charge.
• A 19-year-old Ludington man also entered a plea yesterday in connection with an incident late this summer at 807 E. Ludington Ave.
Brady Hudson McGinnis pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of police and fire property, assaulting and resisting a police officer, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. In exchange for his plea to the charges, additional charges of a citation for being a minor in possession of alcoholic beverages and refusing to submit to a preliminary breath test were dismissed.
Also as part of the agreement, McGinnis will be bound to pay $851.38 in restitution to the City of Ludington for kicking out the windshield of a police car.
He is expected to be sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act and therefore it will not be public information at that time.
The legislation allows youthful offenders a “second chance” to have a fresh start in life and not have a criminal record if they successfully complete the youthful trainee probation period.