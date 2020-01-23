VICTORY TWP. — The West Shore Community College Board of Trustees discussed some of the scenarios about which it needs more information on-campus housing Monday as a part of a work session following its regular meeting.
Some of the items discussed included demographics, services required and programs to be offered, the design and costs of housing and more.
West Shore had two previous studies done, one by Scion Group that was delivered in February 2019 and another by adjunct faculty member Wendy Grandwohl Wells. The Scion Group indicated that WSCC could support somewhere between 103 and 126 beds, and its study included potential floor plans for proposed dorms.
Gradwohl Wells surveyed 14 two-year institutions in six states, and her study was presented to the board in December 2019.
The college has the capital and property, but it’s the parameters that are worth a look. Demographics proved to be a big discussion item at the meeting. That discussion is figuring out exactly what the target respondents would be for housing.
