The Pentwater Service Club celebrated 50 years last week, and it announced plans for its next big project.
The club recently announced a plan to build and donate a raised-bed garden for use by the people of the area who want to garden, but may not have access to suitable land or the ability to prepare the soil.
The project will be one of many that the club has undertaken since Jan. 8, 1970, when it was founded. The club began as a gathering in Pentwater to promote good citizenship, engage in community projects and sponsor gatherings to have a more informed public. Francis Miller was the club’s first president.
“We celebrate the men and women of the Pentwater Service Club, both young and old, and those no longer with us, who for a half-century have donated tens of thousands of volunteer-hours to help make Pentwater the place that it is today,” stated Glenn Beavis, 38th and current president of popular club, in a press release.
In marking the club’s anniversary, members and their guests heard from speakers and long-time members about projects the club has done. Those projects included the construction of playground equipment for the community’s school to the renovation of a church into what is now the historical society building. Most area residents are familiar with the club’s Duncan Wagon, which is staffed by members during community events to produce the club’s caramel corn and other great eats the club sells to help finance its many community projects
Members can also be seen assisting others in the community in a myriad of ways from helping homeowners with chores to serving on local boards to beatifying U.S. 31. The club also began a Citizen of the Year program, and it’s honored 48 residents in the past 35 years.
“It’s humbling to look back 50 years and realize that everyone here today is carrying on an institution started by our forefathers generations ago, and that has played such a huge role in the development of our community,” stated Kyle Jansen in the club. Jansen joined the club less than a year ago and stated she likes having the ability to make a difference.
The club meets from September through May of each year at the Pentwater School Library. Those interested in learning more about the club’s mission-driven programming should check out the its website at www.serviceclub.org.