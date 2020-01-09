The following events are canceled or postponed for Thursday, Jan. 9, because of the weather conditions:
- The Bear Lake at Pentwater boys basketball JV/varsity games scheduled for 6 p.m.
More events will be added as the Daily News is notified.
Windy. Rain showers this evening, with overcast skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Overcast. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds light and variable.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE. RAIN TRANSITIONING TO AN ICY MIX IS POSSIBLE IN SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF MICHIGAN. AN ICY MIX TRANSITIONING TO SNOW IS POSSIBLE IN CENTRAL PORTIONS OF MICHIGAN. SNOW, SLEET, AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS MAY BE SIGNIFICANT. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...POWER OUTAGES AND TREE DAMAGE ARE LIKELY DUE TO THE ICE. TRAVEL COULD BE NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TWO DAY STORM TOTAL PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS, WHICH INCLUDES THE COMBINATION OF RAIN AND SNOW OR ICE WATER CONTENT, COULD APPROACH WINTER SEASON HISTORICAL RECORDS IN SOUTHERN MICHIGAN. PREPARE FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF EXTENDED POWER OUTAGES AND CANCELED TRAVEL PLANS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&
