VICTORY TOWNSHIP — The 80-acre Franklin F. and Brenda L. Holly Nature Sanctuary on Dewey Road brings the Michigan Nature Association to Mason County.
It is among 175 sanctuaries spanning Michigan from the state’s southern border to the northern reaches of the Keweenaw Peninsula, in 58 of Michigan’s 83 counties.
Donated by Frank Holly December 2018, the parcel about ½ mile west of Peterson Road was a family retreat once cared for by his and sister Brenda Holly’s grandfather, Henry Millwood, a farmer and artist who lived a mile and half away.
The MNA describes the site as including a shrub dominated wetland in the southwestern corner predominantly composed of buttonbush and alder, a hardwood swamp around the fringes of the wetland and uplands primarily composed of northern mesic and dry-mesic forest with a few small sandy ridges reminiscent of pine-barrens.
“It’s our first in Mason County and it is just exciting to be present in a new community,” said Robb Johnston, stewardship organizer for the western Lower Peninsula for the Okemos-based MNA. “It’s a decent-sized piece of property with nice habitat, cool wetland features and it is heavily wooded.”
